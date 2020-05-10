James Rodríguez today: Inter Milan would be the club Iván Córdoba would like him to sign | Colombians Abroad | Soccer



























































































































Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

Iván Córdoba confessed that he wants Inter to look for ’10’. Also, he welcomed the Premier

James Rodríguez, Real Madrid player and benchmark for the Colombia National Team.

Photo:



EFE

By:

Miguel Machado

May 9, 2020, 05:55 p.m.

James Rodríguez continues to be a topic of conversation in the world, as well as the uncertainty about his future and current affairs at Real Madrid, directed by Zinedine Zidane. The footballer, now received important advice from a former figure of the Colombian team.

Iván Ramiro Córdoba said that he prefers to see the ‘10’ of the Tricolor in the Premier League. Let’s remember that there are several interested teams, among which stand out: Everton, Wolves and Manchester United.

Rodríguez James Rodríguez is the best player for us Colombians. It is up to him … he has everything he needs to get it right. I wish James would go to England because there are so many interesting options for him. James is already in one of the best teams, Real Madrid, but the Premier League would be a great destination. Those who buy it will make an excellent choice, “he said in‘ Daily Mail. “

Finally, he left a possibility and a wish, beyond footballing, mentioning that he would like it to be Inter Milan, the club in which the center-back shone.

“Selfishly, I hope to see you in Italy at my Inter. I hope that one day I can replace myself as a Colombian soccer player in San Siro, ”he concluded.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.