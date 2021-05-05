James Rodríguez spoke out in the face of the situation of violence in Colombia



The Colombian has been a pillar in Carlo Ancelotti’s teams.

Photo: Michael Regan / Getty Images

The Colombian Everton footballer James Rodríguez published a statement on social networks in which he spoke about the situation in Colombia. “We are killing ourselves,” said James.

“Enough of abuse, it cannot happen that someone with a weapon takes advantage of another person who has no way of defending himself., or that a person deliberately goes out and ends up with the city or with companies or businesses that are a source of work for thousands of Colombians, ”said the former Real Madrid player.

Mass protests started last Wednesday due to a tax reform in the collection of VAT – it expanded it to 19% – that the president of the nation, Iván Duque, already withdrew last Sunday due to the scandal they caused. Despite this, protests, which at the moment result in 800 injured and 19 dead, they do not stop and the brutality in the streets is still present.

The Colombian player, through the statement, condemned the abuses: “The first thing I have to say is that violence is not the way to go anywhere. With violence everything ends worse. I always understood in life that the way to achieve goals is to work honestly and professionally and that is my calling today ”.

Regarding the importance of voting, the coffee grower affirms that “now is the time to take responsibility”, that it is necessary to choose the rulers well and “not by dismissal or because others tell us what to do.”

“I am astonished because the same people who ask for justice are very rude, intimidate and flee. I invite you to behave well, do what you do best and lead your life avoiding harming another, ”Rodríguez snapped.

James, who had not commented on the situation in Colombia, He confirmed in the statement that both he and his family received threats. “I have been treated very badly by social networks because I do not go out to say what many want.”