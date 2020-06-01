James Rodríguez: Manchester United would not want it as a change from Paul Pogba | signings 2020 | Colombians Abroad | Soccer



























































































































Things start to get complicated, according to European journalists. Not satisfy?

James Rodríguez in Real Madrid training.

Photo:



Taken from Twitter: @realmadrid

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 31, 2020, 12:46 p.m.

In the Spanish and British press, it was mentioned that Real Madrid could include James Rodríguez in the barter they seek to finally take the powerful Paul Pogba, French world champion.

However, although there were apparently good negotiations, an Italian journalist explained that the English team would not be satisfied with the arrival of the Colombian ’10’. As well as Drexler, a PSG player who would seek to include the Parisian squad to snatch Pogba.

Paolo Paganini of ‘Rai Sports’ confessed that the Old Trafford team apparently would not look so favorably on the Colombian arriving at the club. “So it will be a long and laborious negotiation,” he said.

Recall that the English team does not have good memories with Colombians, since Falcao García arrived after his injury and could not shine in the Manchester team.

Now, we will have to wait how the negotiations evolve and if the Colombian does finally enter as a currency for Real Madrid to take Pogba.

.