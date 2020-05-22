James Rodríguez Latest News | Atlético de Madrid | Real Madrid | The condition that James is required to sign for Atlético de Madrid | Colombians Abroad | Soccer































































































































The ‘FourFourTwo ‘portal assured that Atlético asks James to lower his salary to hire him.

The Colombian “enjoys” in his isolation.

Photo:



Taken from Instagram: @ jamesrodriguez10

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 22, 2020, 06:10 p.m.

James Rodríguez’s future at Real Madrid is still uncertain. The Colombian, without many guarantees in his continuity on the playing field under the command of Zinedine Zidane, has been the center of several rumors that link him with his departure from the merengue box and his apparent arrival in another great Spain: Atlético de Madrid.

A few hours ago, the FouFourTwo portal (Spanish edition) compiled information given by OK Diario, in which it reported that Atlético de Madrid has put a condition on James Rodríguez to be able to sign for Atlético de Madrid, in the case of a salary reduction to which the footballer has not given an answer.

James has an income of 8.5 million euros net per season, this being the greatest impediment for Atlético to formalize its purchase intention. The portal assured that if the Colombian accepts the condition, he can be signed by the team led by Diego Simeone, otherwise he will not.

For now, the former footballer Monaco and Bayern Munich, continues to train with Real Madrid waiting for his future to be resolved. Likewise, the player is also of interest to teams like Everton and Inter Miami.

