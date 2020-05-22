James Rodríguez Latest News | Atlético de Madrid | Real Madrid | The condition that James is required to sign for Atlético de Madrid | Colombians Abroad | Soccer

                    
            
    
    

                        
        

            

        
                        
            
                
                            
                
            
        
        

        
    
        
    

        
    
        
    
    
            
    
                
    
    
    
        
    

        
    
                    
                                    
    
                    
                    
    
            
    
    
    
        
            
                
    
            
        
    
    
    
        
    
    

                        
        
            
    
        
            

        

    
        Welcome
            !
            You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

The ‘FourFourTwo ‘portal assured that Atlético asks James to lower his salary to hire him.

The Colombian “enjoys” in his isolation.

Photo:
                
            Taken from Instagram: @ jamesrodriguez10

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 22, 2020, 06:10 p.m.

James Rodríguez’s future at Real Madrid is still uncertain. The Colombian, without many guarantees in his continuity on the playing field under the command of Zinedine Zidane, has been the center of several rumors that link him with his departure from the merengue box and his apparent arrival in another great Spain: Atlético de Madrid.

A few hours ago, the FouFourTwo portal (Spanish edition) compiled information given by OK Diario, in which it reported that Atlético de Madrid has put a condition on James Rodríguez to be able to sign for Atlético de Madrid, in the case of a salary reduction to which the footballer has not given an answer.

James has an income of 8.5 million euros net per season, this being the greatest impediment for Atlético to formalize its purchase intention. The portal assured that if the Colombian accepts the condition, he can be signed by the team led by Diego Simeone, otherwise he will not.

For now, the former footballer Monaco and Bayern Munich, continues to train with Real Madrid waiting for his future to be resolved. Likewise, the player is also of interest to teams like Everton and Inter Miami.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or
        register
        to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item
To consult it at another time,
visit your user area.

This article has already been saved
To consult it at another time,
visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.