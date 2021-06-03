James Rodríguez and the ‘magical’ birthday party for his daughter Salomé

Salomé, the daughter of James Rodríguez and Daniela Ospina, turned eight years old and the family celebrated in style. The little girl had a beautiful party full of butterflies in which her loved ones were not missing. Full of hugs and gifts, the little girl had a wonderful time on a day in which she was the protagonist and the result was reflected in her smile.

Days ago, Salomé came to Colombia by surprise after several months in Miami with her mother. The girl was finally able to reunite with her father and younger brother, Samuel, whom she did not want to let go of after a long hug. James, of course, was beaming with joy because not only was his firstborn close to him again, but because of the great party they had planned to celebrate the wonderful eight years that the girl has filled them with joy.