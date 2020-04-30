Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In a very short time, Children’s Day will be celebrated. Unfortunately, current measures to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) will not allow celebrating it as many would like. The good news for Free Fire and soccer players is that 2 celebrities of the sport will face off in-game to make kids have a good time while helping a charity.

Today Garena announced that next Thursday, April 30, to celebrate Children’s Day, he prepared a surprise: a transmission with Real Madrid star James Rodríguez and Naples goalkeeper David Ospina.

These 2 professional players will face off in a squad match with 6 recognized streamers of the Garena title. Los Zens, Blazze and Flor Tamayo will be in James Rodríguez’s team, while Juanma Manco, Kurko and Andrés Gamer will be in David Ospina’s team.

Athletes will play Free Fire for a good cause

Best of all, both teams will win a cash prize that will be donated to a foundation that supports children’s rights that will be selected by footballers.

Garena did not share what time the meeting will take place, but invited to be aware of their social networks. Having said that, we invite you to check the official account of the game on Twitter or the Booyah portal.

Which team will win?

What do you think of Garena’s initiative? Which team would you like to win? Are you happy with this Children’s Day gift? Tell us in the comments.

One way you can also celebrate this day is by preordering the Shadow of the Creed Elite Pass, which is now available to set it aside. If you do, you’ll get bonus items, plus lots of content inspired by Eastern mythology and dragons.

Since we are talking about Colombia, we tell you that it was the first country that already defined its champion in the Reyes Free Fire tournament. If you want to know more about this series of weekly championships, we invite you to check this page.

Free Fire is available on mobile. You can find more about him if you consult this page.

