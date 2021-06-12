James Rodríguez and Daniela Ospina, playing basketball with their daughter Salomé

James Rodríguez and Daniela Ospina are a great example for many families. Despite having separated a couple of years ago, they maintain a great relationship for the sake of their daughter together, Salome. This week, the happy parents spent a fun, active afternoon of games with the eight-year-old, who showed that she does not stop for anything when it comes to sports.

Salomé, very happy and determined to beat mom and dad, managed to score some baskets. James, happy to spend time with his little girl, celebrated her accomplishments. Daniela also applauded the skill of her daughter, who was much more excited to continue throwing the ball.

The fans of the Colombian footballer and the model immediately applauded their good relationship and how well they do to ensure the well-being of their daughter. Thus, both became a great example to follow for getting along so well despite the separation they starred in.

Even a week ago, they both celebrated their daughter’s birthday with a huge butterfly-themed party. James and Daniela not only lived with their family and friends in Colombia, but they posed together with Salomé for a nice photo of the memory.

Reconciliation at the door?

The recent appearances of James and Daniela together sparked rumors that the two could be together again and resume their relationship. However, Daniela made it clear that this is not the case after a series of questions and answers she did with her fans through her Instagram stories.

“Beautiful, are you single? How is that little heart doing? ”Asked one of his followers. She, with nothing to hide, replied: “Yes, loving me more every day.” In case that was not enough for them to stop speculating about a reconciliation, Daniela commented: “Let’s normalize good relations between people who had children, and that in the end the only thing that matters is that our little ones are happy.”

