James Rodríguez against Colombia: “They disrespected me”

TO James Rodriguez It has not been funny to stay out of the call for Colombia to dispute the America Cup. The playmaker was ruled out Reinaldo Rueda considering that he was not in a condition to play, something that the soccer player wanted to deny Everton a few weeks ago.

In a talk that he kept James Rodriguez with Camilo Zúñiga and Teo Gutiérrez, the ex of Real Madrid or Monaco did not hesitate to charge again against Reinaldo Rueda and the list he gave of Colombia to play the Copa América. “They thought they were always going to be on top, but, with all due respect, we’ve already passed our generation,” he began by explaining.

“It must be clear that in 10 or 15 years a better team than ours will arrive, that they will go further and we must congratulate them,” he continued giving his opinion about the different generations. But James Rodriguez believes that he still had sane left in the Colombian national team and thinks that he should be in the America Cup.

“I’m fine. It must be made clear that I was not bad, I was to play the America Cup“, answered. «It was a decision of the coaching staff, but I do not share it because they disrespected me. Another thing is that they tell me that they do not count on me because they do not like me as a player, then I close my ass and leave, “he added. James Rodriguez.

“There are many who say that it was not well, but remember that when it was not well I put on the shirt and of the 80 games I have played, only in five did I do it wrong,” he reflected James Rodriguez. “I want the boys to win, I wanted to be there. If I say that I would not be a liar, “added the coffee grower.

Return to Real Madrid?

In the same talk they questioned him about a possible return to the Real Madrid now that one of its great supporters, Carlo Ancelotti, come back to Santiago Bernabeu. “I do not think so. We are seeing that if I stay one more year in the Everton I’ll be fine, “he explained to his former colleagues in the talk.

On the other hand, James Rodriguez he analyzed his future plans and the country in which he would like to retire. «I would believe that in USA. I don’t want to play until I’m very old. At 34 or 35 I have to stop. I have children, I want to enjoy them », revealed the playmaker.