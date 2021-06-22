James Michael Tyler, Gunther in “Friends”, suffers from prostate cancer

“Friends” actor talks about his fight against cancer 1:39

(CNN) – Unsuspected “Friends” star James Michael Tyler announced that he is battling stage 4 prostate cancer.

The 59-year-old actor, known for playing Gunther, the manager of Central Perk and a fan of Rachel, on the hit ’90s sitcom for 10 seasons, spoke of his diagnosis during an appearance on NBC’s Today Show on Monday. .

Actor James Michael Tyler (@slate_michael) played Gunther on “Friends” for 10 years, but he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person because he has been battling a serious health issue. Now he’s sharing his news for the first time with @craigmelvin. pic.twitter.com/272tg4Sbvc – TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021

“In September 2018, I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to the bones,” Craig Melvin told presenter.

According to Tyler, doctors discovered his cancer during a routine physical exam when he was 56 years old. He was treated with hormonal therapy.

Last month, Tyler made an appearance via Zoom on the “Friends: The Reunion” special.

In the special, which aired on HBO Max, the main cast – Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – reviewed some of the show’s biggest moments and discussed their memories.

When asked if the cast of “Friends” already knew about his illness, Tyler said the series’ producers had known “for a long time” and that Schwimmer had reached out to him on Instagram.

How do I know if I have prostate cancer? 1:09

According to the Mayo Clinic, prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers and the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States. While some types of prostate cancer grow slowly and may need little or no treatment, others are aggressive and can spread quickly.

Tyler says his disease began to “mutate” during the coronavirus pandemic, causing tumors throughout his spine. He can no longer walk.

‘Of course, it’s stage 4. Late stage cancer. So in the end, you know, it will probably end with me, ”he said.

Fighting back tears, he said early detection is key and that he regretted not listening to his “wonderful wife.”

Tyler urged viewers to “ask their doctor for a PSA (prostate specific antigen) test” the next time they go for an exam or checkup, adding that “detected early (is) 99% treatable.”

CNN reached out to representatives for Tyler for further comment.