James Michael Tyler from ‘Friends’ reveals he has cancer

James michael tyler, who played Gunther on Friends, shared terrible news for fans of the acclaimed ’90s series. The actor revealed that for three years he has been fighting prostate cancer with which he was diagnosed in September 2018. A disease that has spread to other parts of his body, as he himself confessed.

© GettyImagesJames Michael Tyler played ‘Gunther’, a cafeteria employee on Friends

“I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer that would have spread to my bones,” he said in an interview on NBC’s Today show. “I have been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the last three years. It is now in stage four. Late stage cancer. Then it will probably affect me, ”he said to the surprise of fans of the decade-long series on air.

James, 59, added that they detected the disease in a routine medical check-up. After hearing the news, he started a hormonal treatment that for a year worked very well, making his life return to his usual routine: “All I had to do was take a pill in the morning and at night, and boom life was quite normal. I felt good. I had no symptoms. “

However, the disease continued to grow, and a year ago it spread not only to his bones but to his spine, causing paralysis in his lower body. “Cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic and so it has progressed,” he said to the amazement of his battle.

Currently, he is undergoing chemotherapy treatment to lessen the health problem that he finds himself fighting with all his courage.

The meeting that could not be missed

Just a few weeks ago, the faithful followers of Friends had fulfilled their dream of seeing the cast fully reunited since the series ended in 2004. On the special program Friends: The Reunion, not only its main actors Jennifer Aniston gathered, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew perry, Courteney Cox, David schwimmer Y Lisa kudrow; Rather, it featured several guest stars. One of them James Michael Tyler, who could not miss this great television event.

© GettyImages The cast of Friends had their long-awaited reunion a few weeks ago

And it is that the iconic cafeteria of the show would not be the same without the presence of that blond barista with colorful and unusual vests and ties. “I wanted to be part of that and initially I was going to be on stage, at least, with them, and I would participate in everything. It was bittersweet, really, “he said about the meeting that took more than 15 years to happen.

I was very happy to be included in the meeting, but I was the one who decided not to physically do it and have an appearance on Zoom, “he explained. “I didn’t want it to be a disappointment to see me, you know … I didn’t want it to be like, ‘oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer,'” she added about her participation in the show.