James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan to star in Stephen Daldry’s next film

James McAvoy (‘Multiple’) and Sharon Horgan (‘Catastrophe’) will star in Stephen Daldry’s new film, a lockdown drama that Shoebox Films and Sonia Friedman Productions will produce for BBC Two and BBC Film.

Dennis Kelly (‘Utopa’, ‘The Third Day’) is the screenwriter of this film who, under the title of ‘Together’, tell us the hilarious and at the same time heartbreaking story of a marriage that is forced to reevaluate themselves and their relationship through the new reality and the confinement imposed by Covid-19.

Horgan will play a social worker at a refugee center, while McAvoy will play a self-employed man who runs a computer consulting firm. The only thing that has kept them together is Arthur, their 10-year-old son.

Produced by Sonia Friedman and Guy Heeley, Endeavor Content will handle the international sales of this film already in production which will be released later this year.

This will be the sixth film by Daldry, responsible for ‘Billy Elliot’, ‘The hours’, ‘The Reader’, ‘So strong, so close’ and ‘Trash, thieves of hope’.