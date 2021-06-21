James Jones is named executive of the year for the transfer of Ricky Rubio and Chris Paul

The General Manager of Phoenix Suns James Jones has been chosen Best Executive of the 2020/21 season in the NBA. Without a doubt, the key to this award has been the transfer that brought Chris Paul to the Suns in exchange for Ricky Rubio. The arrival of Paul (together with the obvious improvement that the team had already experienced in the Orlando bubble last summer) has meant a great leap in quality that has made them finish second in the Western classification.

