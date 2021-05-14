James Harden’s Dirty Play That Has Spurs Fans Angry

The player of the Brooklyn Nets, James Harden made a dirty play in the match of the NBA against the San Antonio Spurs, which has the team angry.

James harden came back and scored 18 points on eight shots, 11 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the Los Angeles victory. Brooklyn nets 128-116 over the Spurs last night. It looked great. Except when he stretched out his leg in an apparent attempt to trip the San Antonio escort, Dejounte murray.

Murray in a video tweet of the work that has since been removed:

Harden and Murray have a history. I don’t know what Harden was up to last night. Everything seems more deliberate in slow motion. The case was not intentionally dirty: Harden can be a lazy defender, and stretching a foot to stop someone is a knee-jerk move when he’s lazy in the game. NBA.