The escort James Harden, of the Rockets, has teamed up with the Kroger supermarket chain to provide food to 600 families weekly for the next two months, although the initiative aims to reach 4,800 families in Houston’s most vulnerable communities, which have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

04/16/2020 at 14:10

CEST

EFE

Donations will be distributed to pantry locations that serve residents in Alief (Southwest Houston); Third Neighborhood; Fifth Neighborhood; Southeast and northwest of the city.

All meals will be distributed by Kroger Houston in cooperation with the Houston Food Bank.

“We are proud to partner with James Harden in this effort to help local families in need, “said Joe Kelly, president of Kroger in Houston.

“We know that many families are struggling to make ends meet and have food on the table. It is our responsibility to do something about it,” he added.

The contribution of Harden It is done through her charitable organization, 3 The Harden Way, founded with her mother, Nun Willis.

The foundation aims to bridge the economic and educational gaps in the Houston area by providing financial support to high-achieving students who have demonstrated leadership within communities facing financial difficulties.

westbrook joins the solidarity actions

The Houston Rockets star base, Russell Westbrook, joined a new initiative to provide 4.2 million face masks and personal protective equipment to doctors in African American communities most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the latest in a series of donations driven by Westbrook and its Foundation amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Her previous donations have helped her new city of Houston, along with her native Los Angeles.

Nine-time All-Star and former NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP), averages 27.5 points; 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in the 2019-20 season, his first with the Rockets.

