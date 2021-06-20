James Harden on his last three games: “I’ve been very frustrated”

The 2020/21 season of Brooklyn nets It ended this morning after falling in Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks. The New York franchise has been affected throughout the series by the injuries of James harden and Kyrie Irving, and has not been able to fulfill the dream of achieving his first championship ring.

Harden himself, who injured his hamstring in Game 1, and has played the last three with pain, has spoken precisely about these discomforts that have prevented him from performing at the level demanded by the circumstances: “I have felt very frustrated these last games. I tried to go out and give everything I could of myself. “