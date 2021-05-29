James Harden makes history against the Boston Celtics

The player of the Brooklyn nets, James harden made story in the Nets in the game against the Boston Celtics in the NBA.

James harden is the first player of the Brooklyn nets with a set of playoffs of 41 points 10 assists 7 rebounds 7 3PT in franchise history.

This record would not have been held by any other player in the history of his Brooklyn Nets team, James harden He could get it in the last game against the Boston Celtics.

Here the data:

James Harden is the first Nets player with a 40p / 10a playoff game in franchise history. 41 pts

10 AST

7 REB

7 3PT pic.twitter.com/hNV5KDL7Ws – StatMuse (@statmuse) May 29, 2021

It is a record that is apparently difficult, since no other player could have achieved it, James harden even though he lost the match he was able to do it.

James harden He is one of the best scorers in the NBA In general these days, he is very difficult to defend due to his great skills on the court.

This season James harden is averaging 24 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists per game in the NBA.