James Harden gives the Brooklyn Nets terrible news about his injury

The superstar of the Brooklyn nets, James harden, has had a significant setback on his way to recovery from a hamstring injury.

The team has confirmed that James Harden has not progressed as expected and that recent test results indicate that the former MVP will have to spend more time on the sidelines. This report comes through the insider’s insider information. NBA ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Harden underwent an MRI, and will be out indefinitely, team says. https://t.co/HIBOKFDwUz – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2021

Yes OK James harden remains without a date for his return, Woj noted that the star of the Brooklyn nets could return before the start of the playoffs:

The Nets will continue to be cautious with Harden, and there’s a possibility that Harden’s return could come closer to the start of the playoffs in a month, sources tell ESPN. For now, he will continue to be out. https://t.co/HIBOKFDwUz – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2021

However, this is anything but a certainty at this point. It is known that Brooklyn nets They are very conservative when it comes to player injuries and it wouldn’t be surprising if we don’t see Harden again in the regular season.