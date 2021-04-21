James Harden gives the Brooklyn Nets terrible news about his injury

NBA

The superstar of the Brooklyn nets, James harden, has had a significant setback on his way to recovery from a hamstring injury.

The team has confirmed that James Harden has not progressed as expected and that recent test results indicate that the former MVP will have to spend more time on the sidelines. This report comes through the insider’s insider information. NBA ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Yes OK James harden remains without a date for his return, Woj noted that the star of the Brooklyn nets could return before the start of the playoffs:

However, this is anything but a certainty at this point. It is known that Brooklyn nets They are very conservative when it comes to player injuries and it wouldn’t be surprising if we don’t see Harden again in the regular season.