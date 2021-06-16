James Harden and a commitment that thrills Brooklyn Nets fans

Rivers of ink have flowed about the discipline and capacity for sacrifice of James harden, but the talented shooting guard is proving this season with Brooklyn nets which is a great example for any youngster. He decided to play the sixth match of the series of NBA 2021 playoffs against Milwaukee Bucks despite having a lot of physical discomfort and endured a whopping 46 minutes on the court, trying to help his teammates with his intelligence on the court and intangibles. “The only important thing is that we won, I went out there to do everything possible and we will continue fighting until the end. The sixth game is going to be the most difficult of the entire season for us,” he commented on ESPN.