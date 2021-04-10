James Hampton, Michael J. Fox’s father, dies in ‘Teen Wolf’

Actor James Hampton has died at 84, known for portraying Michael J. Fox’s father in ‘Teen Wolf’ and for being a veteran of television in Hollywood. Hampton died Wednesday, April 7, at his home in Texas from complications from Parkinson’s disease.

He was born in Oklahoma City on July 9, 1936 and began his television career in the early 1960s in westerns such as ‘The Call of the West’, ‘The Law of the Revolver’ and ‘The Forts of the Fort’, where he performed three seasons and won the recognition and affection of the public. He was a great friend of Burt Reynolds with whom he shared the screen in ‘The man who loved Cat Dancing’ (1973), ‘A nice face’ (1975), ‘Fatal destiny’ (1975) and in one of his most important films : ‘Rompehuesos’ (1974), for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. Other titles that should be highlighted in his career are ‘The cat that came from space’ by Norman Tokar, ‘The China syndrome’ where he acted alongside Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon and Michael Douglas; and the 1981 superhero comedy “Condorman.”

In addition to appearing in the first installment of ‘Tenn Wolf’, he returned for the sequel, ‘Teen wolf 2’, starring Jason Bateman, and provided his voice in the animated series ‘Teen Wolf’ between 1986 and 1988. He was trained with Baruch Lumet, father of Sidney Lumet, at the Knox Street Theater and was also a student of Leonard Nimoy.

Behind the scenes

In addition to acting, Hampton directed and wrote several episodes of television series among which we find ‘This boy is a genius’, ‘Sisters things’, ‘The Newton family’ and ‘To the senator, no case’. And he was scriptwriters for at least 3 TV Movies. He was married to actress Carole Simpson until 2002, with whom he had two children. After the divorce, he remarried the actress Mary Deese (‘Claws’, ‘Two very stoned hangs: Escape from Guantánamo’).