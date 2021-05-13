James Gunn’s ‘the Suicide Squad’ is rated for adults

The Suicide Squad has been classified as an adult film, thus confirming what was already an open secret for months (via Comic Book Movie). In fact, Warner Bros. had already told us that the new James Gunn, due to its violent scenes, was aimed at the audience of legal age. Despite the risk posed by the classification in terms of income, Joker has already shown that these films can also succeed on the big screen.

It should be noted that, at the moment, The Suicide Squad has only received its Adult (R) rating in the United States. However, when it comes to films for adults, the rest of the countries tend to follow in the footsteps of the North American country. According to the body responsible for classifying it, The Suicide Squad is a feature film with “Blood and strong violence, inappropriate language, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity”.

Now, the above should not surprise anyone. Only the advances of The Suicide Squad already exposes some really violent scenes. For example, we could see King shark destroying the body of an enemy, without forgetting that Weasel it will apparently show your private parts. You can be sure that the film includes even more shocking situations that are not suitable for minors.

The Suicide Squad is on its way to HBO Max

The Suicide Squad, like other Warner films in 2021, will be released simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max. So far its release date is still scheduled for next August 6. If synopsis anticipates the following:

“After walking through a jungle filled with military adversaries and guerrilla forces, the Squad embarks on a search and destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag in the field to control them. And with Amanda Waller’s voice in his ears to track his every move. But, as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If someone wants to make bets, they are all against them, against all of them. “

The The Suicide Squad cast It is made up of Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), John Cena (Peacemaker), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Michael Rooker (Savant), Alice Braga (SolSoria), Nathan Fillion (TDK), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Sean Gunn (Weasel) and Joaquín Cosio (General Mateo Suarez), among others.

