James Gunn wants to make a crossover between Marvel Studios and DC Comics

Although that is impossible for now, it would be fascinating if James Gunn directed a movie with characters from Marvel Studios and DC Comics.

James Gunn can boast of having made movies of Marvel studios Y Dc comics, since he is responsible for the two deliveries of Guardians of the Galaxy and he will also premiere the third in 2023, but he has also directed The Suicide Squad. So he would be the perfect candidate if he ever does an epic crossover between the two franchises.

A fan asked on social networks to James Gunn if there’s a chance they’ll do a big crossover between Marvel studios Y Dc comics. Thus replied the director:

“Coincidentally, I have spoken to the powers that be at Marvel Studios and DC Comics about it. I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s impossible either. THAT SAID, just constantly watching crossovers and mashups is less charming to me than a solid story. “

Therefore, it is clear to him that it is very difficult, but not impossible. For that to happen, Disney would have to buy Warner Bros and acquire the cinematographic rights of the characters of Dc comics. So for now we have to settle for enjoying them separately.

Although considering that Disney has bought Pixar, LucasFilm, Marvel studios Y FOX, surely their voracity to acquire companies is not satiated.

The director continues with the superhero genre.

James Gunn will premiere The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021. This movie by Dc comics is about a group of villains who must learn to work as a team to face the most dangerous missions. In the cast they stand out Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion Y Joel kinnaman.

But also, James Gunn will prepare Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which will premiere on May 5, 2023 and will make a Christmas special with these characters that we will be able to see at the end of 2022. The rest of the films of these characters can be seen in Disney Plus by following this link.