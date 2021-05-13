James Gunn turns down a Marvel Studios movie

Director James Gunn has been in charge of the two Marvel Studios films of the Guardians of the Galaxy and in 2023 will release the third.

In 2014 James Gunn impacted with the first film of Guardians of the Galaxy, since at that time they were little known characters from the comics and even so it managed to raise more than 772 million dollars. Then the second installment reached $ 863 million and he started working on the third. But he was fired for Disney and so Warner Bros seized the moment and offered to direct a film of Dc comics, so he chose The Suicide Squad and will be released soon. But it has also returned to Marvel studios and will end his trilogy with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Some time ago he was interested in making a movie of the Thunderbolts in order to Marvel studios but now he has revealed why he is not interested in tackling the project. These characters are a group of villains who meet to make a team of heroes. But obviously things go wrong, as his evil nature prevails more than his desire to do good.

Interestingly the Thunderbolts could be compared to The Suicide Squad from Dc comicsTherefore, by directing the film with villains such as Harley quinn, King shark, Polka-Dot Man, Captain boomerang or Bloodsport, you no longer feel like doing the same with criminals from Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

When some fans asked him about the possibility of making the movie of the Thunderbolts, director James Gunn was very forceful with his answer:

“The Suicide Squad scratched that itch on me.”

Thus he has confirmed that the adaptation of Dc comics has filled your need for a comic book movie that revolves around a team of villains.

Will we see the Thunderbolts in action?

After Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it can be deduced that Marvel studios he is planning to gather a lot of villains or people with “questionable morals” and make a team. They will probably not debut in a movie, as they will be added in some series like Secret invasion, being secondary of luxury. Only if they impact the fans, can they get their own movie.

In the Thunderbolts we could get to see John Walker / US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Thaddeus Ross / Red Hulk (William Hurt), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) or the countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

All movies and series of Marvel studios can be seen in the Disney plus streaming platform.