James Gunn tried to make a crossover between ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’

James Gunn is going to release his version of ‘The Suicide Squad’ on August 6 and while that day arrives he has already started working on the storyboard of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, which we will see in theaters on August 23. May 2023. He is one of the few directors who has worked for Marvel and DC, and less in such a short time, and speaking with his followers on Twitter has revealed that he tried, unsuccessfully, to unite the two worlds (As if neither of the two franchises could accommodate more people).

In the cinema it has not happened, but throughout the years characters from both rival companies have crossed paths a handful of times in the comics, even putting out multiple collections together in which we saw Wonder Woman lift Thor’s hammer and Superman and Spider-Man fight, as they recall on .. But it seems that this ambitious crossover will not jump from the pages to the big screen no matter how much its fans want it. Of course, Gunn is more interested in having something good to tell than in meeting expectations and making people happy:

I’ve casually talked to the powers-that-be at both Marvel & DC about it. I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s an impossibility either. THAT SAID, just constantly seeing crossovers & mashups is less enchanting to me than a strong story. https://t.co/mJ8GQzSI4j ? James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 17, 2021

“- Speaking of which, do you think there is a remote possibility that we will see a big crossover between the MCU and DC?

Dreaming is free

On several occasions the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has denied the possibility of a crossover between Marvel and ‘Star Wars’, but we have not yet heard him explicitly reject a collaboration with DC, although it is unlikely that it will happen soon with logistics complicated, contract and rights issues. We will have to settle for seeing our heroes and villains separately in the next premieres of the two companies that will premiere for example ‘Black Widow’ on July 9, ‘Venom: There will be slaughter’ on August 10, ‘Eternals’ on 5 November, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in December and ‘Morbius’ in January 2022 among many others.