James Gunn thinks the Suicide Squad could lead to the Yesterday Cut

Now all eyes are on “The Suicide Squad”, the film that James Gunn has made for DC Films as a kind of pseudo-continuation of “Suicide Squad” of 2016. The film is not a continuation to use but it recovers some of those actors such as Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman or Jay Courtney, although he reinvents some of those characters to give them another aspect.

However, following the arrival of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, a group of fans are advocating for the launch of what is called as AyerCut, the version of “Suicide Squad” that director David Ayer recorded before the interference of the study transformed it into something quite different. The studio has recently stated that they have no intention of releasing this other montage but stranger things have happened as we have seen in the last year.

Now, it is Gunn himself who adds fuel to the fire. After clarifying that we do not need to see Ayer’s film to understand this one, a fan tells him that “no one has seen David Ayer’s film because it was not released for some reason” and asks him if he thinks that the chances of it being released will increase once Gunn releases his movie. The director’s response is quite clear: “I think there are chances of this happening.”

A few days ago, the same Ayer was the protagonist of an article in which he defended his version of “Suicide Squad” as “an incredible movie that scared the executives.”