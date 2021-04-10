James Gunn thinks it’s ridiculous to criticize a movie for being directed at children

On the Internet we have seen many times fans of Marvel and DC Comics argue about which of the cinematic universes is better, and one of the most common reasons for DC fans to criticize Marvel is the comedy present in their films, not However, that criticism has been distorted for some people to the point that talking about films “for children” became somewhat derogatory, as if making stories directed for the little ones (or for the whole family) were indicative of low quality.

It may interest you: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82% were recently questioned on Twitter about a list of legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s favorite movies, as the first of his Marvel Cinematic Universe tapes appears on the list. The director confirmed that Spielberg said that Guardians of the Galaxy It is his favorite in the superhero subgenre, to which Gunn responded with tears and gratitude.

However, as often happens on social networks, a user who is probably not a fan of the works of James Gunn and neither of those of Spielberg. According to him, the veteran director’s recognition of Gunn’s film is not worth it because he “makes movies for children.”

I do not know if that list that circulates is real. I know Spielberg has said that his favorite superhero movie is Guardians. I was in the editing room with Fred Raskin when I heard it and maybe I cried a little. I’m making movies thanks to Jaws and Hunters [del Arca Perdida].

Yes, but he makes movies for children.

Yeah but he makes films for children https://t.co/K8lqa1kZU3 – Movie Mad Motto (@Rob_Motto) April 8, 2021

Also read: James Gunn thinks David Ayer’s cut will see the light of day if the Suicide Squad hits the box office

The first response from Gunn, who is not only a good filmmaker but a good storyteller and movie buff, was that it was childish to say that in a derogatory way:

Only eleven and twelve year olds should use the term ‘children’s movie’ as a pejorative.

Only eleven and twelve-year-olds should use the term “kid’s movie” as a pejorative. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2021

Gunn then finished refuting the user by citing Schindler’s List – 96% and then be supported by other users who easily refuted that Spielberg only made children’s movies. In fact, although he is responsible for some children’s classics like ET, The Extraterrestrial – 98%, their filmography is full of examples that are not suitable for the little ones, such as Saving Private Ryan – 93%, Munich – 78%, Lincoln – 90% and The Post: The Dark Secrets of the Pentagon – 88%, among many others.

Some people’s need for attention is great, and the ability to express opinions without being supported by facts is a side effect of social media; fortunately Gunn is not usually silent when he does not agree with someone’s opinion.

In 2018 the director was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due to controversial tweets published almost a decade ago, but immediately after he was kicked out of the project by Disney, Warner Bros. offered him to direct a DC Comics film and chose the team of villains / antiheroes known as Suicide Squad, for which we will soon see The Suicide Squad on HBO Max and in theaters.

To his (and fans’) good luck, Disney backed down and rehired him to finish Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and production is expected to begin this year. In a recent tweet, the filmmaker promised that the conclusion to his saga will be enormous and will bring many surprises:

Our designers and visual development geniuses are busy creating fantastic new designs for other worlds and alien beings. I’m not sure the galaxy is big enough for all this magic. Is. Movie. It’s huge. I’m excited.

Our designers & visual development geniuses are busy creating new, fantastic designs of other worlds & alien beings. I’m not sure the galaxy is big enough for all this magic.

Este.

One.

Is.

Huge.

I’m excited. # Vol3 🚀 https://t.co/gtboIx2YWX – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 5, 2021

Don’t leave without reading: James Gunn stands up for Zack Snyder fans and says it’s unfair to judge everyone by a few