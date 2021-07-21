James Gunn thinks current superhero movies are “really stupid” and “boring”

James Gunn, director of the two installments of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, is currently promoting the new film ‘The Suicide Squad’ which is a kind of reboot of the film directed by David Ayer in 2016. On the occasion of the imminent release of this film, Gunn has given an interview to the Irish Times in which he has made it clear his position on superhero movies being made today, also talking about the future of them.

Gunn refers in this interview to how the genre of superheroes in the cinema is in a kind of stagnation, which makes him find these kinds of movies “mostly boring.” Gunn says the following: “We know how western movies and war movies fared. (…) I think you don’t have to be a genius to add two and two and see that there is a cycle for this kind of movies, and you know the only hope for the future of superhero movies and comics is to do something different. They’re really stupid and mostly boring to me right now. ”

After these forceful statements, the director added the following: “I loved them at first. I was very excited when they began to make these types of movies. It was all about special effects when I saw ‘Superman’ as a child. I still love that one. Okay, I know, he’s a wired guy with a blue screen with some pretty bad visuals. ” Gunn continues this interview with the following words: “Then when ‘Iron Man’ was released, I was interested. It was possible to make a guy fly and really look like a guy flying. And being able to do that was a beautiful thing. If the movies don’t change, it’s all going to be very, very boring“.

Looking forward to ‘The Suicide Squad’

After these statements, James Gunn has made clear his position regarding the path that the next superhero films should take, a genre in which he has become an expert, about to premiere ‘The Suicide Squad’.

This next film that is part of the DC Extended Universe, has already been seen by a number of fans whose reactions have skyrocketed the James Gunn film, which makes our desire to see what the director of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ has prepared for us even more. Let us remember that the film has a very powerful cast in which some of the actors from the 2016 film repeat such as Margot Robbie in the role of Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag or Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Joining them are new additions such as Idris Elba, John Cena, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson or Sylvester Stallone, who voices King Shark.

Premieres in theaters next August 6.