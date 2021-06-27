James Gunn talks about Harley Quinn’s new look

The movie will arrive on July 30 All we know about ‘The Suicide Squad’

The director of ‘The Suicide Squad’, James Gunn, has confirmed the inspiration behind one of Harley Quinn’s new looks in the upcoming DC sequel.

In breaking down the aesthetics of the latest teaser for the outing, the filmmaker, who is perhaps best known for directing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, revealed that the iconic character’s costume was one of the most discussed topics among fans before he left. get on board.

“Before I was hired, it was ‘What is Margot going to wear? What will Harley look like? Are you going to wear her red and black wardrobe to the movies?'”

“And to that my answer is yes,” Gunn told IGN, before celebrating those who noticed how Harley’s outfit in the comic book movie trailers references the 2011 video game ‘Batman: Arkham City’.

“The truth is that I had a huge map of different aspects of Harley Quinn over the years in various media, and one of the ones I liked the most was how she looked in this video game,” he said.

“I knew he wanted to have something written on the back of his jacket, biker gang style and that’s where I came up with ‘Live fast, die clown’. There were other options though. We also made a jacket that said ‘ Clown AF “and we had another jacket that said” World’s Greatest Grandpa. It was between those three different jackets. “

After the events of ‘Suicide Squad’ of David Yesterday, the new movie reunites to reunites to the Harley Quinn of Robbie, the Rick Flag of Joel kinnaman, the Captain Boomerang of Jai courtney and Amanda Waller from Viola Davis as the starting team as they head into the jungle on a dangerous quest and … destroy mission. Peter Capaldi, Flula Borg, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Sylvester Stallone, Taika Waititi, John Cena and Idris Elba they are also in the new installment.

“(Harley) likes most of the Suicide Squad members, but she hates Rick Flag because he’s the opposite of what she thinks is cool. She likes weirdos,” Gunn joked. “She walks into the situation and thinks Weasel is cool because he’s a weird character.”

“She thinks of Rick Flag as a tense military man. This is not something that is the central focus of the film, but it is something that is there in peripheral things. Their relationship is something important and there is a change throughout the film. of how they relate to each other and how they think of each other and specifically how Harley thinks of Rick. “

The film will hit theaters on July 30.

