James Gunn suggests that Justice League is less effective compared to simpler stories – Tomatazos

Superhero movies seem infallible; they earn billions at the global box office and create equally successful franchises that ensure many years of work and good reputations for those who work in them. Unfortunately, not everything is perfect as the protagonists sometimes have trouble being taken seriously in other roles or simply do not have a free agenda for that. Similarly, you have to consider the fact that a very simple way of making these stories has already been proposed, leaving aside original ideas and more creative opportunities to adapt these comics to the big screen.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The structure of these action movies can turn out to be somewhat less than ingenious and predictable. It is true that the viewer expects the hero to win against evil, but the way to get there can be complex and interesting or, frankly, tedious even for the most loyal fans. From time to time we have new proposals that are always appreciated, but that can also be exhausted very quickly with the constant repetition that is done in its sequels, or even worse, in its spin-offs.

Any film connoisseur, as well as anyone who dedicates himself to specialized criticism, will always ensure that the most important thing, much more than the name of the director, the budget or the charisma of the protagonist, is the script. A good plot is everything, but when it comes to a subgenre like this, what exactly makes a good story? It may be fidelity to the original product (comics) or it may be that, despite moving away from what is done on paper, they present us with well-constructed, dynamic, complex characters that the public can identify with.

This is what it serves to attract and recruit creators who are also comic book fans. James Gunn is perhaps the best example of that. Regardless of the troubles that kept him away for a time from Marvel and they brought him closer to the world of DC, the director has always remained loyal to the comics themselves and not to the brands. In that sense, his proposal for Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% and what can be seen of The Suicide Squad they are proof that you know how to balance the expectations of experts and those of ordinary viewers.

You may also like: James Gunn has spoken to Marvel and DC about making a crossover movie and says it’s not impossible

Gunn used his social networks to start a whole talk about what makes a superhero movie good and one of his most important conclusions was to avoid this cliché idea of ​​the end of the world to give way to more personal stories that reveal the real complexity of the protagonists:

Sometimes the supposed highest stakes, the fate of the planet or the universe, turn out to be much less effective than the hypothetically lowest stakes on the life of a single character we care about. Often times, “the world is going to end!” it doesn’t affect us emotionally (and we know it’s not going to happen).

Sometimes supposed higher stakes – the fate of the planet or universe – can be much less effective than the hypothetically lower stakes of the life of a single character we care about. Often “the world might end!” doesn’t affect us emotionally (& we know it’s not gonna happen). https://t.co/286dlZHxIP – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 17, 2021

The director recently published that he was disappointed that viewers were more interested in crossovers and references than in a good story, and now he assures that precisely these superheroes are the ones that must be very well made to function, and not just being part of a universe. already famous and established:

You can have good characters without a good story, but there is no such thing as a good story without good characters. It’s not possible.

You can have good characters without a good story but there’s no such thing as a good story without good characters. It’s not possible. https://t.co/CmFdTYrnvT – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 17, 2021

The most interesting thing about these comments is that precisely DC Y Marvel they have fallen into that very thing. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% wanted to shoot the story of Darkseid, first with a Steppenwolf working to make Earth a space like the planet Apokolips, and then with the familiar nightmare involving a Superman evil. While in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% half of the universe disappeared and Thanos won that battle, only for everything to be restored and he was defeated in Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

Of course, the story of Thanos It took a decade to develop so we could see the protagonists facing more personal situations in their respective sagas. But as for DC, part of the problem was that everything was done very quickly and without the opportunity to become fond of or get to know this version of superheroes, especially Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher), whose relevance changed a lot from what Joss Whedon presented a few years ago. It will be James Gunn You can set the example and bring something so special with your Suicide Squad and with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Do not leave without reading: Inhumans Actor Says James Gunn Has No Talent