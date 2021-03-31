James Gunn shares King Shark and Baby Shark mashup you didn’t know you needed – Tomatazos

In 2016 the YouTube channel of the Korean brand specialized in children’s songs Pinkfong released to the world a song called Baby shark. Nobody would have imagined that a few years later it would have more than 8 billion visits. Her dance steps and catchy tune made her go viral: we can find a lot of memes and especially videos that combine the song with something else.

On the other hand, these days a very different shark has been talking about. Of course, I’m referring to King Shark, who will soon be appearing in the new Suicide Squad – 25% movie and voiced by Sylvester Stallone. Since James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad trailer was released, fans have not stopped commenting on the character and many have been noticing how cute he looks despite being a criminal who has no qualms about killing and devouring humans. This is curious because the director himself has revealed that his intention was precisely that the character was not cute. To do this, he avoided the use of infantile (neotenic) traits that unleash feelings of tenderness. This was revealed on Twitter:

Yes, I realize it’s adorable – it’s weird as we actively eschew the neotenic designs used on cute anthropomorphic beasts to elicit that evolutionary “awww.” Think of Baby Groot / Yoda. His eyes are small, not big. His mouth is big, instead of small. And his head is tiny.

James Gunn constantly use that social network. Therefore, it is not surprising that he approached her to share a most unusual video. A video of where we see several scenes from the trailer starring this shark, but to the beat of Baby shark:

LOL. pic.twitter.com/G3mt25ZNyp – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 27, 2021

There is something cathartic about seeing a humanoid shark splitting one person in two and devouring another to the rhythm of a nursery rhyme. And there is something much more liberating and fun to see than who shares that is the director of said film.

If we explore his Twitter we will see that in general, Gunn is fond of sharing the things that his fans do, but also viral videos that he likes for one reason or another. About a month ago he tweeted the viral video of a boy kicking a children’s party entertainer in the head who was disguised as Thanos. Only he did it using his characteristic humor:

I finally get to work on the Marvel-DC cinematic crossover of my dreams and some bastards leaked footage from the first day of shooting. That’s not cool.

I finally start working on my dream Marvel-DC cinematic crossover & some bastard leaks footage on the first day of shooting. So uncool. pic.twitter.com/FIPK7fGKIH – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 20, 2021

If you want to know what it is about The Suicide Squad Here is the official synopsis that was released by Warner in February of this year:

Welcome to Hell also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality in the US of A. In which the worst supervillains are imprisoned and would do anything to get out. Even joining the super-secret and super-turbid Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die mission? Assemble a collection of convicts, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratchatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then weapon to the teeth and throw them (literally) on the remote and enemy-filled island called Corto Maltese. Traveling through a jungle filled with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces on every corner, the Squad are on a search and destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave … and Amanda Waller’s government technicians on their heard, tracking every movement. As always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If someone is running bets, the smart thing to do is put your money against them. In all of them

