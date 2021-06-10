James Gunn shares deleted scene from Guardians of the Galaxy where he parodied The Last Supper

James Gunn has become a notable director of superhero movies and netizens who follow him have increased by the millions in recent years. Thanks to his talent and ingenuity, he conceived films such as Slither o Super – 48%, but then passed the major leagues in Hollywood thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%. Through social networks, the filmmaker shares an interesting image of a deleted scene from the film in which he recreates The Last Supper, a painting by Leonardo da Vinci.

A few years ago no one imagined the great popularity that the Guardians of the Galaxy. The project for the first film was awarded to James Gunn and boy did he do something great with it: an entertaining adventure to the rhythm of classic songs. Marvel Studios had found its new gold mine and the millions fell by the hundreds. After the problems between the director and the company that arose in summers of 2018, the waters have settled and the third part is now ready to be filmed. But Gunn He is very active on social networks and from time to time he shares with his fans a little material about his old films; such is the case with one of his recent tweets.

I just remembered this moment from Groot’s Last Supper removed from Guardians of the Galaxy, but still lovingly finished by our VFX friends at Framestore.

Just remembered this Last Supper of Groot moment deleted from Guardians Vol. 1, but still lovingly finished by our VFX pals at @Framestore. #GotG #GuardiansoftheGalaxy #WeAreGroot pic.twitter.com/RazDBoecj8 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 9, 2021

The Guardians of the Galaxy became very important characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the studio still has high hopes for them. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has become one of the most anticipated films in the series, however, the project has faced numerous ups and downs that have prevented the start of its production. According to the study, it will hit theaters on May 5, 2023, a long wait. The next film in the extensive series is Black Widow, which will appear on the billboard on November 6, marking the beginning of the long-awaited Phase 4.

The new films and series from Marvel Studios have been subjected to the circumstances of the current world, the pandemic and its consequences, but they are not the only ones. Other comic book characters with adaptations on the big screen have also been affected, such is the case of Sony and its products. But regardless of the delays, we hope that the next adventures of these heroes, antiheroes or villains manage to surprise fans by breaking the mold that we have already seen over and over again. Sooner or later the monotony will end up falling and it is necessary that the studios risk much more than before when it comes to telling their stories.

But besides Marvel Studios, James Gunn has life at DC Films. The Suicide Squad is the director’s next film and fans are hopeful that it will return their honor to the battered Suicide Squad characters – 25%. It has been a while since the delivery of 2016 and very soon we will see if the new adventure of Gunn manages to overcome it (it is quite probable). The DCEU has made not a few mistakes with its productions, but The Suicide Squad does not seem to be the case; The previews of the film promise us a fun journey full of situations that only adults can see. Returning actors include Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis. It is worth wondering what the impact of the new installment will be on the DCEU, Warner Bros. still does not seem to have things in order with its saga.

