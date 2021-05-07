James Gunn shares a fanart and hints that The Suicide Squad is going to have several post-credit scenes – Tomatazos

Although the post-credit scenes are not an invention of superhero cinema, they have become one of its most characteristic elements. Everyone watches them with the hope of knowing what they will show us about the future of their characters or their universe in general. When one of these films ends, the most normal thing is that the spectators do not get up when it has finished because they know that there may still be some surprises waiting for them if they are patient. Sometimes they are trolled as happened in the first Deadpool movie or the last Harley Quinn movie.

We’ve all taken it for granted that James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is going to have one such scene, but a new tweet from the director seems to hint that it could be at least two. It all happened because the director, who is a constant presence on Twitter, happened to post a Suicide Squad fanart along with the message that there are only three months left until its premiere. This drawing was made by illustrator Marcelo Damm and is a tribute to the cover of issue 28 of The Brave and the Bold. In it we can see the Justice League of America face Starro. As this villain is going to appear in the new movie, the artist replaced these characters with the team of super villains. Here you can see the tribute and the original cover:

TheSuicideSquad opens in theaters three months from today. Art of Marcelo Damm

#TheSuicideSquad in theaters three months from today. 🤯❤️🤯 Art by Marcelo Damm pic.twitter.com/ZfovnNkoxy – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2021

Taking advantage of the post, a fan thought it was a good idea to ask him if his new movie would have a scene of this type. The director responded as succinctly as possible with a simple, but very concrete ‘one’ accompanied by a question mark. This has been universally interpreted as a sign that at least there will be two, although it could be three:

Is there going to be a post-credit scene?

A?

“TO”? – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2021

It is quite possible that these scenes are not necessarily going to show us a connection to a possible sequel or to another DCEU movie. How is it Gunn, they could well be some last jokes by way of farewell. We must not forget the famous scene of Baby Groot dancing in a flowerpot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. That said, it could also be that we are going to see a glimpse of the miniseries that he is preparing about the character of John Cena, Peacemaker, for HBO Max, which will premiere in January 2022, unless there is a last-minute change of plans.

On the other hand, in a recent interview with Den of Geek he said that he was not really thinking about, the previous movie, but about honoring John Ostrander’s work on the Suicide Squad comics, which were published between 1987 and 1992:

It was not something in contrast to the first movie. It was not about making a list and saying this good and this is bad, this works and this does not. [Se trató de usar] the concept that John Ostrander started in the comics. These are eight-rated heroes who are considered disposable by the United States government and are sent on covert missions. They probably won’t survive, but who gives a fuck if they’re fucking prisoners without too many skills?

As he himself pointed out, in three months we will be able to see the tribute he paid to the creator of the modern Suicide Squad. At the moment it is seen that he has mainly managed to capture the idea of ​​showing all kinds of villains with absurd powers fighting under threat by the United States government, only that he has spiced it up with some gore that was not present in the original comics. The main thing to keep in mind is that no matter what happens, that movie is the director’s cut.

