James Gunn says Warner Bros gave him more freedom than Marvel – Tomatazos

One of the smartest decisions Warner Bros seems to have made in recent years was to hire James Gunnen when Marvel fired him. From that incident, from which the Disney studio would later back down, the director’s possibility arose to make The Suicide Squad, a film that reaches theaters in a month. Now, the director explains that producer Kevin Feige has a greater role in editing the Casa de las Ideas films than any producer from the other production company had in his new film.

In an interview with The New York Times, the director James Gunn explained that there aren’t many differences in what it’s like to work between Marvel and DC. He says there isn’t really much different, but he did emphasize that the producer Kevin Feige is much more interested in giving feedback during montage than other executives did while finishing Suicide Squad, but you think it’s for good reason:

There are not as many as people probably imagine. There’s no question that Kevin Feige is much more involved in editing than the people at Warner Bros. He gives more notes. You don’t have to take them all into account and I don’t always do it. But then I had more problems. If you saw the first Guardians cut, I had more problems because it was the first time I did something this gigantic and you have to learn what works and what doesn’t.

The Suicide Squad, as you know, has been one of Gunn’s most ambitious projects. The director has been very emphatic that the studio gave him a blank check to use any character he wanted and make the film as he saw fit. The result seems to have been optimal, since the film is the great summer bet for the studio after the reopening of theaters. Although he was not a fan of the hybrid theatrical release, the director has had nothing but good things to say about his collaboration with executives.

This is clearly a difference from what other filmmakers who have filmed installments for the DC saga have said. Better known is the story of Zack Snyder and David Ayer in terms of the meddling and little control that the studio gave them, although Patty Jenkins and even Cathy Yan have also talked about the many arguments, won and lost, they had with Warner during creating your movies. The key, it seems, is to be a box office, critically acclaimed director like Gunn is.

Although many assume that Marvel has no major problem in giving creative freedom to its filmmakers, this can be contradicted by a couple of occasions in which the filmmakers linked to their projects have withdrawn due to the lack of it. Edgar Wright, Jenkins, Scott Derrickson and Lucrecia Martel refused to continue working with that studio due to creative differences and disputes over control of the films.

Did WB hit the nail on the head by giving the green light to everything Gunn wanted to achieve with The Suicide Squad? We will find out very soon, as the film will be released on August 5. The director has said that it is the biggest film he has directed and the few behind the scenes that we have seen suggest that, unlike Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82% had the opportunity to build sets rather than abuse digital effects. Remember that 35 days after reaching the billboard you can also find it on HBO Max.

