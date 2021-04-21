James Gunn Says The Suicide Squad Is Now Finished And He Could Do More Projects For DC

James Gunn accomplished something that seemed impossible. It made the Guardians of the Galaxy one of Marvel’s most popular teams. A few years ago that would have been impossible. His relationship with Marvel seemed very stable and a series of tweets in which he made pedophile jokes in very bad taste jeopardized his future with that study. In the end he was hired again to film the third part of this series; However, before that happened DC hired him to film the Suicide Squad sequel / reboot – 25%.

The next issue of Den of Geek is going to be focused on The Suicide Squad with everything and interviews with the actors and the director. James Gunn decided to promote this report on Twitter, but incidentally revealed that the film is now completely finished, including post-production:

See us in the huge cover story on The Suicide Squad from Den of Geek coming out on April 27. There are going to be exclusive interviews with me, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and Joel Kinnaman. By the way, we already completely finished the movie this week, with special effects and the whole thing. I can’t wait for you to see it.

Check us out in @ DenofGeekUS’s massive #TheSuicideSquad cover story out April 27. Exclusive interviews with me, @MargotRobbie, @idriselba, @JohnCena, & @joelkinnaman. By the way – we completely finished the movie this week, VFX and all. Can’t wait for you all to see it. 🤯 https://t.co/390OKp3l5I – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2021

He also mentioned that he didn’t have to do any extra takes, which is not the most common in a movie of that caliber unless your name is Christopher Nolan, and that all he has to do is promote it:

Yes. It is unusual, but I had always planned to have it finished by now. What’s more unusual is that we didn’t have to do any pickup shots or post-production shots. Beyond Chris Nolan, that hardly ever happens, if ever, in high-budget superhero movies.

Yes, it is unusual, but I always planned to have it done by now. What’s more unusual is that we didn’t do a single shot of pickups or any post production shooting. Outside of Chris Nolan, that almost never happens, if at all, on tentpole superhero films. https://t.co/Fh9GtEaikM – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2021

Yes, it opens on August 6. I have nothing else to do but watch the marketing and the toys, advertise and wait for the world to work a little harder so that a large number of people can see it safely in the cinema, which is where it should be sight.

Yes, it comes out Aug 6. There’s nothing left to do other than me looking at marketing & toys, doing publicity & waiting for the world to heal just a little more so a larger number of people can see it safely in theaters, where it is intended to be seen. https://t.co/iiq1OTOVqf – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2021

Most important of all, he said that the version that we are going to see in theaters is his completely:

Yes, this movie is mine from start to finish.

Yes, the movie is mine from start to finish. https://t.co/KKX9OUoMmh – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2021

In addition, a fan asked him if there are going to be more projects with DC in the future and he answered the following:

I’m already more than half way into the filming of the first season of a television show. So there is definitely more on the horizon.

I’m already more than halfway through shooting a season of a TV show’s first season. So there is definitely more on the horizon. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2021

Without a doubt, he is referring to the first season of the series about Peacemaker, the character of John Cena, which will premiere on HBO in 2022 and will consist of eight episodes. That said, the answer is ambiguous enough for some fans to think he’s referring to other projects with the studio. That’s very possible, especially a second season of your show, but first you have to finish Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel.

About that film he said that the Galaxy is going to be too small for the film because of all the new things that will exist in this third part:

Our designers and visual development geniuses are busy creating fantastic new designs for other worlds and alien beings. I’m not sure the galaxy is big enough for all this magic. This. Movie. It’s huge. I’m excited.

It is exciting to think of the next projects that the director can do in the future. There is no doubt that the first thing many would expect is that he makes a sequel to The Sucide Squad. The real question is: Will he leave Marvel to focus on DC? It’s something that many fans would be excited about.

