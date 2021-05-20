James Gunn says the best action scene of his entire career is Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad

After the failure of Suicide Squad – 25%, few fans wanted to see more of the DC Comics supervillain team, but in 2018, after James Gunn was fired by Disney due to inappropriate tweets, Warner Bros. contacted him and told him. gave the opportunity to direct any DC Comics project he wanted. The choice for him was clear: The Suicide Squad.

Thanks to the first trailers the fans are very excited and have high expectations, Gunn demonstrated with his two films of Guardians of the Galaxy that he is a connoisseur of the world of comics and that he really loves superheroes, but unlike his work at Marvel, in The Suicide Squad had the opportunity to put graphic violence and sexual jokes in bulk, since the film is rated for adults.

One of the highlights in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% are his action scenes, but according to the director, nothing he has done before compares to a new action scene starring Harley Quinn. The character, originally created for Batman: The Animated Series, has become a favorite; despite the criticism it received Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie was praised for her role as Harley Quinn, so there are good reasons to expect something great in The Suicide Squad.

These were Gunn’s statements for AP News, where he also praises the actress (via ScreenRant):

She can do anything. Or I thought I could do anything. And then one day, he had to sing and I said, ‘Okay, you can do anything but one thing.’ But she is a great actress. She embodies the character. She is capable of doing comedy. She is capable of doing drama. And physically, she is a pure athlete and she is capable of doing these stunts in such a graceful, magnificent and beautiful way. So I wrote the biggest action scene I’ve ever done around Harley, and it was a lot of fun creating at all levels, from working with the stuntmen to working with her. It’s probably my favorite four minutes of movie I’ve ever shot before.

Robbie also appeared as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%, but as he commented in a recent interview, there are currently no plans for a sequel. James Gunn, for his part, will soon direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which aims to be the final chapter in the adventures of the group of space superheroes. But before that film arrives, the Guardians will appear, perhaps only in cameo form, in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

The DC Cinematic Universe, better known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), began in 2013 with The Man of Steel – 55% and aspired to compete with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but in 2016 disaster struck: Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27% were criticized by fans and critics, and a few months later Suicide Squad suffered a similar fate, but there was a fundamental difference between the two films, the first faithfully reflecting the director’s vision, while the second was drastically altered by the studio.

Director David Ayer has commented on more than one occasion how much his original work was modified, and above all thanks to the fact that Zack Snyder managed, with the support of thousands of fans, to see the light of his Justice League court – 41% more than three years after the premiere of the film, now Ayer expects the same to happen with his cut of Suicide Squad. Even Gunn has said he supports the idea, but there is no news about it.