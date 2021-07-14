James Gunn Says Most Superhero Movies Today Are Boring – Tomatazos

For several years now, the superhero subgenre in cinema has become one of the most popular, if not the most popular. With sagas like X Men Y Spider Man, the first decade of the 21st century paved the way for the great franchises that are the DC Extended Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or better known by its acronym in English, DCEU and MCU.

Although there is great rivalry between fans of Marvel and DC Comics, in film adaptations the same actors and directors can work for both companies; the most notable case is that of James Gunn, who directed Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82% for Marvel, and was in charge of DC Comics’ The Suicide Squad. Now, in a recent interview with SFX Magazine, he revealed that superhero movies have gotten boring for him.

Criticism of the subgenre almost always came from directors completely alien to him, such as Martin Scorsese, who generated great controversy in 2019 by declaring that for him what Marvel does is not cinema, but an amusement park. This time it is Gunn, who in addition to the already mentioned Guardians of the Galaxy films, directed Super – 48% and is an inveterate fan of comics.

Speaking to SFX Magazine about her inspiration for The Suicide Squad, the filmmaker stated the following (via Games Radar):

They are mostly boring to me right now! I loved them at first and there are still people who try to do different things [con ellas], so it’s not a 100% rule, but a lot of them are boring. So I think it’s about incorporating other elements from different genres.

It is difficult to know what new films he refers to, because in the last years since he agreed to direct The Suicide Squad we have had several premieres. On the part of Marvel we had Captain Marvel – 60%, Avengers: Endgame – 95% and Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%; and DC gave us Aquaman – 73%, Shazam! – 88%, Joker – 91%, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. Which of them is more boring?

We may be left with the doubt, but what we do know is that he wanted to do The Suicide Squad the opposite of boring, and for this he turned to John Ostrander’s Suicide Squad comics, and classic war films, as he explained:

I loved the idea of ​​making a heist and war movie with supervillains. Movies like Twelve at the Gallows and Where Eagles Dare are of different elements, from the backdrop of war and the element of heist, to sneaking around, high stakes, adventure.

The Suicide Squad It is a sequel to Suicide Squad – 25%, although it takes such a distance from the first film that at first it was classified as a reboot. We now know that some of the characters that were introduced to the franchise in 2016 will return to be played by the same actors, but with the touch of James Gunn.

On the other hand, David Ayer, the director of Suicide Squad, has stated on more than one occasion that its original cut is very different from the one released in theaters, although so far there are no signs that Warner Bros. intends to release it to the public as it did with Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was the result of fans pressing on social media with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

The Suicide Squad It will hit theaters and at HBO Max on August 6, and features performances by Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman and Sylvester Stallone, among others.

