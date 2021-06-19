James Gunn reveals how the two ‘Suicide Squad’ movies connect

After the critical failure that was ‘Suicide Squad’ by David Ayer, warner decided to give the characters a facelift and hired James Gunn to make a somewhat different sequel that has ended up being titled ‘The Suicide Squad’ and will be released in theaters this next August 6. We are clear that it is not necessary to have seen the 2016 film to understand and enjoy the new one, so many fans of the DC Extended Universe wonder what the relationship between the two is then: “There is nothing in it that really contradicts David’s film (Yesterday), “he explained to Total Film,” I think the original movie did an incredible casting for those characters, particularly the ones I’ve used … I changed what I wanted and didn’t fix what wasn’t broken “.

‘The Suicide Squad’ again stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg in the same characters, but they are joined by Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Ageee as John Economos and King Shark, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquín Cosio as General Mateo Suárez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role. With such an incredible and complete cast, let’s see who misses Will Smith, Jared Leto or Cara Delevingne.

They are very excited

You can tell that the cast is truly excited about this new version and a new opportunity to do justice to their characters, and Kinnaman told ComicBook: “When I read the script, each page, each page of the script made me laugh. . It’s the most absurd, the most violent, and sometimes it’s even really moving. It is an absolutely ridiculous story. It’s … honestly, I think people are going to love it. I really do. I think it will be a very, very well received movie. “

Robbie, for her part, who will step into the skin of Harley Quinn for the third time in her career, is convinced that it will be “incredible”: “Again it’s interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley. I’m fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting about her compared to what Cathy Yan (the director of ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn)’) finds interesting, compared to what David (Ayer) found interesting about her. [James es] a huge comic book lover, so he will draw on the source material, which is always important to me. “