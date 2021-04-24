James Gunn responds to a conservative who complains that Disney World has become too “progressive”

A recent opinion piece published in the Orlando Sentinel newspaper has met with much criticism. It is a text signed by an American man who declares himself a Christian, conservative and republican, and who regrets the changes that Disney is applying to its amusement parks. Titled “I love Disney World, but progressivism is ruining the experience,” the article complains that attractions like the Jungle Cruise, Splash Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean at the Orlando Magic Kingdom park are removing some elements as offensive..

It is the example of the recently eliminated Trader Sam, a criticized representation of a Native Indian man who had been located at the end of Jungle Cruise for decades.. The attraction, which was born in Disneyland (California) in 1955 and later has been reproduced in the parks of Orlando, Tokyo and Hong Kong, is undergoing numerous adjustments to update it to current sensitivities. Perhaps it has to see its adaptation to the cinema in a film yet to be released starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt (and in which Quim Gutiérrez and Dani Rovira have also participated).

The disappearance of Trader Sam, a figure that many have described as racist, joins a list of changes that Disney has applied to its parks in recent years: in the attraction that inspired ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ a scene in which pirates sold women to marry them was removed, while Splash Mountain, previously inspired by the controversial film ‘Song of the South’, is being modified to become an attraction on ‘Tiana and the frog’.

“Pirates was one of my favorite attractions. My family always went to ride it first on our first day of visiting the Magic Kingdom. Now we don’t even ride every visit,” laments the author of the article, Jonathan VanBoskerc, a native from Las Vegas. “When my family rides on Pirates now, each of the changed scenes takes us out of the illusion because they remind us of the reality and the policies that have forced those changes. Disney World is going to lose us as customers if it continues down this path. “

James Gunn and Others Respond

The controversial article has caught the attention of all of Twitter, and especially progressive Hollywood people like James Gunn and Patricia Arquette. The director of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ shared the tweet of the newspaper criticizing the author.

The “wokeness”, specifically, is seeing cast members tattoos & removing a character named “Trader Sam” from Jungle Cruise. A grown man sees these things (or doesn’t see them) & gets all worked up & the experience is “ruined” for him. Somehow he doesn’t see this as HIS problem. https://t.co/FFhYCpHiDO ? James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 23, 2021

The Oscar-winning actress for ‘Boyhood’ replied to the tweet saying that “this guy takes the Christ out of Christianity if he doesn’t understand that racist imagery is not acceptable.” Another nearly 15,000 Twitter users have manually shared the article criticizing and mocking the author.