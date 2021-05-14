James Gunn repurposed 7 MCU actors in the Suicide Squad

James Gunn was reunited with actors he had already worked with at Marvel. In addition, he was in production of The Suicide Squad with others who were also part of that universe.

Better known bad than good to know. That is the premise that is followed many times in Hollywood by directors, who prefer to close their work circle and always surround themselves with a group of actors and actresses, because you already know how they work, as well as the way they work. they can use them in their projects. James Gunn is no exception.

The filmmaker confirmed this modus operandi by choosing a considerable number of artists with whom he has already worked in previous productions. The funny thing is that apart from these, it also has a large list of celebrities who were part of the MCU and that he included them in the cast of The Suicide Squad.

This is the case of Idris Elba, who will star in the aforementioned film by DC, giving life to Bloodsport. He already played Heimdall in the solo tapes of Thor.

The above also occurs with David Dastmalchian, which personified Kurt, one of the friends of Scott, on Ant-Man Y Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Taika waititi It is also part of the list, after occupying the role of Korg on Thor: Ragnarok and in Avengers: Endgame. The also director will give his voice to Starro, main villain of the already named project of Warner Bros.

Now, as mentioned above, several of the cast members of The Suicide Squad were not only present at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but did so under Gunn’s orders, in Guardians of the Galaxy.

This happens with Sean Gunn, who is also the director’s brother. The interpreter made of Kraglin in the saga, but also placed his body as a model for Rocket Racoon. Now will be Weasel, a member of the Squad.

For its part, Sylvester Stallone, leader of the Ravagers In GOTG Vol. 2, he will return to superhero movies, but this time as King shark, another member of the deranged team.

Michael rooker (Yondu in the UCM) and Nathan fillion (his cameo did not get to be seen in Marvel) will return to work with James Gunn for The Suicide Squad.

Fountain: Screenrant