James Gunn refused to reboot with The Suicide Squad

When James Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the director believed his career was over, but he couldn’t be more wrong, as Warner Bros. sought him out to offer him any DC Comics movie he wanted to direct, hoping it would be become a huge success like Guardians of the Galaxy were – 91% and its sequel.

Gunn’s film of choice was one about the Suicide Squad, a group of supervillains that DC Comics had brought to the big screen in 2016, with rather disappointing results. At first, rumors spread that it was a reboot that would have nothing to do with Suicide Squad – 25%, by David Ayer, but when the casting was announced we discovered that several of the actors from the first film would return to play their characters : Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Gunn was even said to want Will Smith as Deadshot but the actor was unable to join the project.

The return of those actors to give life to the same characters confirmed that it was not a reboot, but a sequel, although this would be too far from Suicide Squad as to be enjoyed without having to know the previous tape. Now, thanks to an interview that Gunn gave to The New York Times (via Heroic Hollywood), we know that Warner Bros. offered him the opportunity to completely scrap what was done by David Yesterday, with only one suggestion, but not one imposition: keep Margot robbie as Harley Quinn:

When Warner Bros. told me they wanted me to do this, I saw the first movie for the first time, I called them and said, ‘What do I have to keep from this movie?’ And they said ‘nothing’. They said, listen, we’d love for Margot to be in the movie, but she doesn’t have to be. You could create all the new characters or you could keep all the same characters.

Understandably, Warner Bros. would like to keep Margot robbie as Harley Quinn, as she was one of the characters who did have a positive reception after the release of Suicide Squad in 2016; His costume became a Halloween favorite, and the character starred in his own spin-off, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%, although at the box office it was a failure.

For many it may come as a surprise that Gunn decided to return to various characters for The Suicide Squad instead of doing a full reboot, but he had already thought that David Yesterday did a good job with the first movie of Suicide Squad, especially for the actors he chose to star in it. These were his words in an interview with Empire last year:

David Ayer has gotten into trouble with the movie. I know it didn’t turn out the way David wanted it to. But he did a really great thing, and that was he chose great actors to work with, and he engaged these actors in building their characters in a really deep and fearless way. It’s something David definitely deserves to be praised for and he definitely adds to this movie.

When Gunn mentions that Ayer got into trouble, he means that Warner Bros. heavily modified his movie. The filmmaker has stated that given the negative criticism received by Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27%, the studio intervened to put more comedy and numerous reshoots were carried out, hoping that it would be to the liking of the majority. However, the result was the opposite, and now fans are asking for the original cut of David Yesterday.

