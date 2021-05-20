James Gunn raises the buzz for The Suicide Squad This He Said!

Deaths, violence and “the coolest action sequence” are some of the characteristics present in The Suicide Squad. According to James Gunn, the film promises much more than expected.

The Suicide Squad is the next big promise of DC for this year and the expectation around it is only increasing. However, not satisfied with that, James Gunn advanced details of the film, which make its premiere more desired.

Recently, for example, it was published that the film had obtained an R rating for graphic nudity, a detail that may have encouraged fans to think that it would be a more raw and adult production than the version of David Yesterday. Still, the most important factor for the audience, the action, was what generated the great concern.

Thus, the director cleared all doubts and raised the hype to 1000% by commenting on the tone that this film will carry, but also the quality that, according to him, can be appreciated in terms of the violence and the battle sequences in it. .

Declarations

Giving more details about the matter, the filmmaker confirmed that he has made one of the most shocking scenes of his career and that Harley quinn, interpreted by Margot robbie, was in front of her.

“This is true. Not only the most fun I’ve had on set, and the most impressed I’ve been with an actor, it’s probably the coolest action sequence I’ve ever shot. Do the actors know that they are going to kick the bucket when they obtain the script or do they obtain it in segments and are surprised? ”, He satirically questioned.

James Gunn and Margot Robbie share on set

Therefore, the hopes that were had on the main character now increase, which would indicate that there could be more plans for anti-heroin in the future DCEU. On the contrary, it is also suspected that what could be seen would be the death of it.

There is no certainty about it, but what is known is that the creative did not stop there his praise for the actress, as he affirmed that he has the ability to “do anything”, so much so that he gave him his “four favorite minutes that I have filmed”.

In addition, on the other hand, the director confessed that the death of several characters will come, but that this could be something known to the cast members since they accepted the roles.

“Anyone who was killed in The Suicide Squad knew it when they received the script. The same happened for the new actors when he was offered the role ”, he claimed.

Finally, the waiting time is shortened and the feature film in question will arrive, if there are no setbacks, on August 6 in theaters.