James Gunn promises Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be ENROME

After releasing The Suicide Squad (2021), the director will begin preparing the Marvel Studios film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

James Gunn is becoming one of the best directors today, especially when it comes to movies of groups of comic characters. He got that Star lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket and Groot become some of the most beloved heroes, that’s why Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is one of the most anticipated films of Phase 4 of Marvel studios. But we will also see how Harley quinn work alongside other villains from Dc comics What Bloodsport, King shark, Peacemaker and many more.

James Gunn He is addicted to social networks and has wanted to give some information about what he is preparing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

“Our designers and visual development geniuses are busy creating fantastic new designs for other worlds and alien beings. I’m not sure the galaxy is big enough for all of this magic. “

He also made a great promise to all Marvel Studios fans: “This is huge. I’m excited”.

Not only him, I think we are all excited waiting to see what he has prepared with his next two films The Suicide Squad (2021) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (2023).

What will the movie be about?

At the moment we have few details of the plot, as they have not yet begun work on the film, although the script is long overdue. For now we know that the story will start after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Thor: Ragnarok (2022), in addition, according to some information that has been leaked, it seems that in the absence of Gamora, characters Star lord and Nebula they will start a strange love relationship. They will also reveal the origin of Rocket and who experimented with it. While Drax he could be reunited with his daughter who really would not be dead. So they want to give a worthy ending to each character and so on with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 this little saga will end within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 It will be released in 2023 and that is when we will see how huge the movie will be. While we wait, the two previous films of this team can be seen at Disney + following this link.