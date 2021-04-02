James Gunn praises Godzilla vs. Kong and calls her “a wonder” – Tomatazos

Today, director James Gunn has delighted us with a second trailer for The Suicide Squad, the long-awaited DC Comics adventure that will hit HBO Max and theaters in a few months, but he also took time to see the movie that is on everyone’s lips currently, Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, which narrates the epic confrontation of two legendary monsters of the seventh art, King Kong and Godzilla.

Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard and is the fourth installment in the cinematic universe known as MonsterVerse, from Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros., consisting of Godzilla (2014) – 74%, Kong: Skull Island – 76% and Godzilla II: King of the Monsters – 41%. To the surprise of many, until now Godzilla vs. Kong It is the film in the franchise with the best acceptance among critics and fans.

Gunn is recognized for being a talented director, but also as an inveterate movie buff, and therefore many of his followers who have not seen Godzilla vs. Kong They will be interested in doing it after reading the flattering words he had for this new installment of the MonsterVerse on his Twitter account:

I was afraid there weren’t enough Kong and Godzilla fights. Oh no! Wonderful! #GodzillaVsKong

One of the most common criticisms of the MonsterVerse was the emphasis placed on human stories, which are not interesting to the general consumer of action movies. Paying for a movie ticket to see five minutes of Godzilla fighting is not considered the best investment, and while Godzilla II: King of the Monsters had much more action among the kaijus, the plot was not to the liking of most.

With Godzilla vs. Kong Several have pointed out that its plot is not what makes it worthwhile, but the action of watching the two titans face off on screen, especially on the big screen. Godzilla and King Kong are two movie legends and they haven’t had a crossover in a long time.

After this film, the future of the MonsterVerse is uncertain, as no plans have been revealed to continue with a sequel or something similar. Despite this, this franchise is one of the few that managed to stay for seven years, as many others in this century tried and failed to move from a movie; Examples abound but among the best known are The Golden Compass – 42%, The Last Airbender – 6%, Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds – 28%, and Ender’s Game – 60%, among others. It seems that superheroes have captured the attention of the majority, as only Marvel and DC Comics are still standing after several years and numerous installments.

With the recommendation of James Gunn, perhaps some skeptics dare to see Godzilla vs. KongMeanwhile Warner Bros. hopes that the film by the filmmaker, The Suicide Squad, also be a success. It is a sequel to Suicide Squad – 25% but it takes a great distance from that film and gives it the Gunn seal.

The DC Comics cinematic universe, also known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), is currently going through a moment worth celebrating, as on the one hand it has projects on the way such as The Suicide Squad, Aquaman 2, Black Adam and the 1984 Wonder Woman sequel – 76%, who promise to continue the franchise’s streak of success. However, Zack Snyder’s Justice League has also attracted a lot of attention – 82%, a film that generated so much noise on social networks with the #RestoreTheSnyderverse movement, that some rumors suggest that we will see more of that universe on HBO Max.