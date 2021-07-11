James Gunn makes fun of those who say that adapting comics faithfully is the best – Tomatazos

When it comes to adaptations, the end product seems doomed to be considered inferior. Whether it is a novel or a comic strip, films cannot stop being compared under literary standards instead of being analyzed based on what they offer as cinematographic creations. “The book / comic is better” is not always true, but getting rid of that idea is not easy because saying it works in two ways: to minimize the film and for people to feel superior for knowing the work from before, or in its original context, instead of already “digested” for the cinema.

In the specific case of the superhero subgenre, something even more curious happens, and that is that fanatic readers always indicate that comics are better and that if they are going to become a film then they must follow exactly what is there. Whenever a well-known character appears or a possible story is featured on the tapes, loyal fans expect it to unfold in the same way as in the comics. The problem is that these comics have been around for many, many years and in the process the characters and situations have adapted to different times and social demands.

In these times it is more necessary than ever to find ways to reach an audience that can make their complaint or discomfort known through social networks that reach millions. The well-known lawsuit between Marvel Y DC it just takes these routes, where it is debated how much the original story is respected. With ups and downs, there are directors who managed to update certain aspects very well like James Gunn, who is one of the favorite creators of both brands, especially if The Suicide Squad lives up to expectations.

Long before he was a fan favorite, Gunn is first and foremost a fan of comics of all kinds. He has never been interested in the fight between brands and has always supported the cinema made by both sides. Also, with Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% took one of the most popular teams among the pages, but not among moviegoers, and made them favorites. If anyone knows how to proceed when adapting a work, it is him, and it seems that it is quite clear to him that not everything that is in the comics is worth it for a film.

Gunn is used to chatting and debating with his followers on Twitter and it was there that doubts arose about the quality of some stories in the comics. The director published his liking to see the helicopter of Thanos in the most recent episode of Loki, which was a good Easter egg, but would definitely be absurd in a movie. When asked if all the decisions that are made in comics are good decisions, Gunn replied:

Yes, every decision in a comic is a good decision. One of the best parts of reading comics is that you never stumble.

Yes, every comic book decision ever is a good decision. One of the best parts of reading comic books is there has never ever been a misstep. https://t.co/KmeO0i1x0B pic.twitter.com/l4oAB6ihsx – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 8, 2021

The post comes with images of very strange moments that have happened in the comics, such as Godzilla making a basket from the Godzilla vs. Charles Barkley; or Lois lane eating standing up because his butt is hurt after a confrontation with a robot.

Although these funny moments can work at very specific moments in the history of each installment, the truth is that they would be ridiculous in the cinema. In fact, that’s exactly what some people appreciate about shows like WandaVision and Loki, since in both there were references that delight connoisseurs, but that do not compromise either the seriousness or the style they seek to maintain for each character.

