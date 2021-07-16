James Gunn is happy with the script for The Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special

Director James Gunn is right now promoting the movie “The Suicide Squad”, giving various interviews, and along the way they ask him about Guardians of the Galaxy, which we know will be his next big project, as it extends to the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy. Galaxia Vol. 3 ”and“ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special ”and“ I am Groot ”from Disney +.

We know that the history of the film has been channeled for years, and now it would be necessary to give shape to the series, something that he confesses has already begun to work, despite the fact that the series “Peacemaker” is involved.

The director reconfirms, once again, that the story of Guardians 3 continues as he left it long ago, only with minor adjustments.

For Guardians 3, the script has basically been written for a long time. I’ve been playing with him in small ways over the years, but basically has stayed the same for three years. It’s pretty blunt actually. Is a more serious story, so it’s an emotional process to go through.

The most interesting part is when he talks about the project “The Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special”, which will premiere on Disney + in December 2022. Gunn describes the project as something simple and that it really only took him a couple of months to write. He also comments on his plan to shoot this special at the same time as Guardians 3

Oh, that’s easy, ”Gunn says of the creative process for the Guardians Christmas special. It’s a blast. I wrote it a couple of months ago and I’m very, very happy with it. I’m going to shoot it at the same time as Guardians 3. So we’re using some of the same sets. I think it’s going to be a good holiday special.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly