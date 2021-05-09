James Gunn is confused? “Never say never,” he stated

James Gunn’s departure from the MCU has yet to be finalized. The director gave statements that put everything into question.

James Gunn has given something to talk about in recent days, since he responded in Twitter to some fans who asked about his continuity in the MCU. The director stated that Guardians of the Galaxy came to an end and would retire from the series after volume 3.

However, in the last hours he has made a masterful move, worthy of Hollywood, and has left the entire audience in suspense. Now the filmmaker’s words are confusing and lose value, as he published statements on the aforementioned social network that contradict his initial position.

“Never say never,” confessed the filmmaker. This, after a follower asked him if he would be given the opportunity to return to the chair for more feature films in the franchise.

I? Never say never but I see Vol 3 as the end of the Guardians’ story I started telling back with Vol 1. https://t.co/q6iuqWoSgQ – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 8, 2021

However, there was a subject on which he did not change his position and it was that this, the third GOTG tape would be the last of the plot that he saw from the first edition.

This means that if Gunn returns to work with Marvel and he takes on the challenge of following the story, he will surely do it with a new team of Guardians.

Added to this are the previous statements that on this occasion, one of the main characters will lose his life. It could even be several.

This would have an easier solution than expected, as one of the protagonists was in charge of “getting off the boat” himself in advance.

Is about Dave Bautista, who trilled his fate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Drax it won’t go anywhere. It just won’t be played by this guy! By the time the project comes out, I’ll be 54 years old. For God’s sake! I’m expecting it to falter at any moment, ”he said.

In fact, it was precisely to this post that Gunn responded with the aforementioned assertions.