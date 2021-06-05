James Gunn Helped Wyat Russell’s US Agent Exist

One of the most important characters in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, John Walker, was played by Wyatt Russell thanks to a little push from James Gunn.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier It was one of the most impressive series so far in 2021. For many, it has even been the best of Marvel studios on Disney +, surpassing Wandavision. This has made the comments not stop, despite having finished the first season. James Gunn it would have been part of the success.

The premiere of a fourth film of the Captain America premiered by Anthonie mackie In the role of Sam wilson, the mystery of Sharon carter and the emergence of Dark avengers they increased the hype of the fans. The latter was introduced by the relevance of John walker in the plot.

The soldier, who assumed the role of the Captain, but ended up being the US Agent, was one of the great focuses of attention of the production. However, convince Wyatt russell taking on the character was not always so easy.

Surprisingly the franchise director of Guardians of the Galaxy had to step in to get the artist to join the cast. This revelation was made by the actor to Comic book, in which he recognized the developer’s share of responsibility. These were his words:

I called James Gunn, who had befriended my wife [la actriz Meredith Hagner], I had worked with him on a movie [Brightburn, producida por Gunn]. And I trust your opinion. Obviously, he’s a great filmmaker, he’s in that world. He said, ‘If he’s the character I’m thinking of, he’s a really interesting character, intrinsically interesting because he has a lot of problems that you have to solve.’ So I knew a little about the character, who was more than my nothing.

Also, not much is known yet about the production company’s plans for the character, but he will undoubtedly reappear in other projects.