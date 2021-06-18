James Gunn has spoken to Marvel and DC about making a crossover movie and says it’s not impossible

As we know, DC and Marvel fans often argue arduously about which of the two franchises is better. When looking at the comments on any post about a movie of some two, it is very easy to see people demeaning the competition. What we have seen less frequently is a confrontation between the characters of both publishers. The last time that happened was 18 years ago in the JLA / Avengers comic, a comic in which both had to try to save their respective universes.

What we have never seen and that everyone has always thought that we will never see is a movie in which we see both cinematic universes collide. It would be an amazing thing, but the logistics it would take to make something like that happen has always seemed too complicated for it to be something that can actually happen. We now know that James Gunn has tried to make that happen.

Recently a fan asked him on Twitter if we could one day see a blockbuster in which the characters of both franchises face each other. It is very likely that this fan did not expect the response that the director gave him. James Gunn He has asked both studios about making a film like this and I leave that although it is not something that will happen, it is not impossible:

I have coincidentally spoken with the powers that be in both Marvel and DC about this. I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s impossible either. That said, constantly watching crossovers and mashups is less appealing to me than a good story.

That’s true. A good story that justifies the collision of both worlds would be the most important thing. There are people who are used to such events being little more than fanservice, but the most important thing should always be to tell a story that is interesting, first and foremost.

In fact, in that same thread Gunn said that he is too surprised that people are more interested in easter eggs and post-credit scenes than in a well-told story and good characters:

I find it disconcerting at times that many people seem to be more interested in crossovers, cameos, references, and post-credit scenes than in a true story and characters from a specific film. When I make a movie I spend 99.99% of the time thinking about the story and the characters and the remaining .1% about everything else.

The reality is that in his films there is a certain attention to the history and development of the characters that are not always in this type of film. This is partly why he has managed to capture the public’s attention with films about characters not so well known to most of the population.

Speaking of the good results of this director, Joel Kinaman recently gave us to understand that the film is a masterpiece:

It takes everything to another level. It’s a crazy movie. At the same time, it’s just the movie that I thought it was going to be because the vision was so clear from the beginning. When we were shooting it, it was very clear what we were doing. It is very entertaining. Of course I am undoubtedly biased, but I found it to be one of the most entertaining movies I have ever seen. From A to Z the rhythm is very good, it has a great drive and a good comic sense. It is fun all the time without any effort. But I think that what really surprised me … what struck me is how well it flows, but also how he was able to create these little bubbles, these little moments of emotional depth, and this visual and emotional poetry. I feel like it really transcended the genre and became something bigger. But it is also very absurd and ridiculous in many ways and extremely violent. It’s almost gore at times. It has disturbing moments, but also very funny. At the end of the movie, it is completely normal to see this giant shark just standing and nibbling on a human head, and some of the people just having a conversation alongside him. When you’ve been on The Suicide Squad for an hour and fifty minutes, that’s going to feel completely normal. It is so irreverent.

