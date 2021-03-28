James Gunn explains King Shark’s design and how it differs from Baby Groot and Baby Yoda

The first official trailer for The Suicide Squad brought big surprises for fans, but without a doubt the character that caught everyone’s attention was King Shark, who was voiced by Sylvester Stallone. This monstrous being first appeared in the Superboy comics in the 1990s, and has since made appearances on TV, in series like The Flash – 100% and Harley quinn.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Via Twitter, a fan asked James Gunn why he decided to rely on a great white shark for the character and not a hammerhead shark like some designs in the comics. Gunn revealed that he did camera tests with that version but was ultimately not convinced by the result and opted for a redesign.

Fans may also notice that instead of having a very muscular body like its printed counterpart, the King Shark from The Suicide Squad He looks a bit chubby, although that does not prevent him from having superhuman strength, as we can see when we see him split a soldier in half.

I wonder why the Suicide Squad sequel was featuring a great white shark for King Shark instead of the hammerhead like in the comics. James Gunn seems like he understood and apprehended the Suicide Squad comic vibe, but I’m curious.

I did try out the hammerhead design, which I love and originally thought I would use. But having eyes on the sides wide apart made filming interactions with other people incredibly awkward. You couldn’t really see him looking at the other person and the shots tended to be too wide.

I did tests with the hammerhead design, which I love & originally thought I’d use. But having eyes on the sides far apart made it incredibly awkward shooting interactions with other people. You couldn’t really see him looking at the other person & the shots tended to be too wide. https://t.co/7Pos3tZgma pic.twitter.com/GlIzjQjutU – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 27, 2021

Also read: Black Adam could be the movie where Henry Cavill returns to the DCEU

Another fan pointed out the resemblance of his King Shark to the one that appears in the animated series Harley Quinn, to which he replied that he also loves that design, but it was a coincidence that they are so similar. On those who say it is “cute”, Gunn replied that he tried to avoid a neotenic design (with childish features) at all costs:

I love that design and the Harley Quinn show and the Ron Funches version, but it was a complete coincidence as we were filming a year before it debuted. Sylvester Stallone’s version (developed by Steve Agee on set) is very different.

Yes, I realize it’s adorable – it’s weird as we actively eschew the neotenic designs used on cute anthropomorphic beasts to elicit that evolutionary “awww.” Think of Baby Groot / Yoda. His eyes are small, not big. His mouth is big, not small. And his head is tiny.

Yes, I realize he’s cute: strange since we actively avoided neotenic designs used on cute anthropomorphic beasts to elicit that evolutionary “awww.” Think Baby Groot / Yoda. His eyes are small, not big. His mouth is big, not small. And his head is tiny. https://t.co/N7tXDCPT7j – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 27, 2021

The Suicide Squad is the sequel / reboot of Suicide Squad – 25%, and although several actors from the first installment repeat their roles, it is said that the style is very different and has all the hallmarks of James Gunn. The film will hit theaters in August this year, in the United States to HBO Max and cinemas at the same time, in other countries it will be released a few days before.

The DC Comics Cinematic Universe, also known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is also developing sequels for Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, Aquaman – 73% and Shazam! – 88%.

Don’t leave without reading: Ben Affleck’s role in the Flash could only be a small cameo