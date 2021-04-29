James Gunn does not want The Suicide Squad to contrast with David Ayer’s film, but to honor the comics

Suicide Squad – 25% of David Ayer was a tremendous failure. It left fans of the characters and critics disappointed. In that sense, it is inevitable that it will be compared with its sequel / reboot. What everyone is waiting for is that the James Gunn film will take away the bad taste in our mouths that the first attempt at adapting the team of disposable villains left us. Most are waiting for the director to succeed and therefore it will be one more reason to demerit the previous attempt.

That said, it is valid to wonder if the director was taking into account what his predecessor did when filming The Suicide Squad. In a recent Den of Geek interview, he said that he wasn’t really thinking about that tape, but about honoring John Ostrander’s work on the Suicide Squad comics, which were published between 1987 and 1992:

It was not something to contrast with the first movie. It was not about making a list and saying this good and this is bad, this works and this does not. [Se trató de usar] the concept that John Ostrander started in the comics. These are eight-rated heroes who are considered disposable by the United States government and are sent on covert missions. They probably won’t survive, but who gives a fuck if they are prisoners of shit without too many skills?

Moreover, that does not mean that James Gunn despise the work of Yesterday. In fact, in a previous interview he showed his appreciation for what he managed to do despite being interfered with by the studio. The director demonstrated on that occasion that he can see the positive in situations where not everyone could:

Listen, David Ayer’s gotten in trouble with the movie. I know it didn’t turn out the way David wanted it to. But he did a really great thing, and that was, he chose great actors to work with, and he engaged these actors in building their characters in a really deep and fearless way. It’s something David definitely deserves to be praised for and he definitely adds to this movie.

Going back to your most recent comment, it’s not surprising that you said that. In the trailer it becomes apparent that he is honoring the roots of this team. One of the clearest signs is that we see Rick Flag in a variant of the same outfit that he wears in the first issue of Suicide Squad written by Ostrander.

By the way, not only does he pay homage to the author by adapting his work, but he will also appear on the film. This was revealed when someone asked him if those comics in particular were his greatest influence and he answered yes, but added that the writer also knows how to act:

James, would you say the Ostrander comics are the biggest influence on your version? Any cameo you can tell us about? Thanks.

Without a doubt, John Ostrander’s Suicide Squad is my biggest influence on this film (along with Twelve to the Gallows – 91%, by Robert Aldrich). John is a good actor too. He plays Dr. Fitzgibbon in the film. We had a large poster of this in our production office during filming.

And it doesn’t just celebrate it on screen. Last Tuesday, April 20, Ostrander turned 72 years old and James Gunn did not miss the opportunity to celebrate it and show us on Instagram a photo with him on set from when he went to record his cameo:

Happy Birthday to John ostrander, the creator of the Suicide Squad, the founder and foundation of our movie. Here we are on set while filming his role as Dr. Fitzgibbon.

