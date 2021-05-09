James Gunn does not rule out the possibility of directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has not yet started its filming stage, but fans are already asking themselves interesting questions about the franchise. We know that James Gunn has a habit of answering many of the concerns of his followers on Twitter, and recently he made an interesting statement about the franchise. Although a fourth installment of the Guardians is practically impossible, the director does not deny the possibility of returning to the great chair to be in charge of the project. Read on for all the details.

A few years ago no one imagined the great popularity that the Guardians of the Galaxy would achieve – 91%. The project for the first film was awarded to James Gunn and boy did he do something great with it: an entertaining adventure to the rhythm of classic songs. Marvel Studios had found its new gold mine and the millions fell by the hundreds. After some unfortunate events, the waters have settled and the third part is ready to be filmed; but of course, first it is necessary that Gunn finish his commitments with Warner, that is, release The Suicide Squad and end the production of Peacemaker for HBO Max.

But the director has his Marvel Studios characters in a very special place in his heart. Gunn He retweeted Dave Bautista’s post confirming that Drax will not die, however, he mentions that he should be played by a new MCU actor. The director shared a few words about how irreplaceable Dave is in the role: “There’s no Drax for me without you, buddy! YOU ARE Drax the Destroyer from the MCU and as far as I’m concerned you could never be replaced. And you have the right to do whatever you want with your acting choices! ” He then responded to a fan’s question: “Would you make a fourth Guardians movie if you had the chance?”

Me? Never say never, but I see Vol. 3 as the end of the Guardians story that I started telling with Vol 1.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It has become one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; However, the project had many ups and downs ahead that have prevented the start of production. Let us remember that in the summer of 2018, James Gunn He was fired by Disney and hired by Warner to be in charge of The Suicide Squad, the mouse crawled back on his return but finally the third installment was delayed. Now the characters are about to return for more adventures, although we will have to wait a long time. The premiere of the third installment will arrive sometime in 2023.

The new films and series from Marvel Studios have been subjected to the circumstances of the current world, the pandemic and its consequences, but they are not the only ones. Other comic book characters with adaptations on the big screen have also been affected, such as Sony and its products. But regardless of the delays, we hope that the new adventures of these heroes, anti-heroes or villains manage to surprise fans by breaking the mold that we have already seen over and over again. Sooner or later the monotony will end up falling and it is necessary that the studios risk much more than before when it comes to telling their stories.

According to Marvel Studios, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on March 5, 2023 to become the final adventure for interstellar superheroes … or not? Only the company has the last word, we’ll see if one more adventure is possible.

